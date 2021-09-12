Lauderdale Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

According to court documents, Levi Gibbs, Jr., 51, knowingly and intentionally possessed a firearm after having been convicted of a felony offense. On March 27, 2020, officers of the Meridian Police Department stopped a vehicle being driven by Gibbs after an officer observed Gibbs crossing over the center line of the road and speeding. When an officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle, he saw a pistol in an ankle holster on Gibbs’ right leg. The officer checked Gibbs’ criminal record and discovered that Gibbs was a convicted felon. In fact, Gibbs has multiple felony convictions, several of which are for drug crimes. Gibbs is currently under indictment from the Circuit Court of Lowndes County, Mississippi for Armed Robbery. As a convicted felon it is against federal law for Gibbs to possess any firearm.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Meridian Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham prosecuted the case.

