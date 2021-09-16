Judith Robinson “Judy” Davis
September 12, 2021
Judith Robinson “Judy” Davis, age 68, of Picayune, MS passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at McDonald Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery and will be held at a later date to be determined under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home .
