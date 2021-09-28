Jettie Mae Bolden-Robinson

September, 2021

“Father I’m Coming Home “……. The Canton Spirituals

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Outreach Ministries for Jettie Mae Bolden-Robinson with visitation one hour prior to service time. Pastor Carl Flowers will officiate at the services. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and face mask or covering will be observed.

Jettie Mae Bolden-Robinson was born on April 12, 1947, to the late Wence Bolden and Willie Mae Smith in Choctaw, Alabama.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age. Jettie was a member of St. Mathews Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the Usher Board, Pastor Aide, and the Adult Choir.

Jettie was a loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother, Mother-in-Law, Sister, Aunt, and Friend.

She leaves behind four children, Bonnie Bolden-Cooper, Teresa Bolden, Scottie Bolden, Jeannette Bolden; God children, Quincy Wilson, Micah Bounds and Shekenna Johnson; 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home