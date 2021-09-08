“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.”

2 Corinthians 5:8

James Lee Armstrong was born to Hezikiah & Mildred McKinney Armstrong in Wiggins, MS. He was baptized at an early age and joined Welcome Hill Baptist Church in Wiggins, MS.

James met his life-long companion, Ms. Linda Nixon, and relocated to Carriere, Ms. where the couple resided together for over forty years. He was employed at Zepata Haney in Pascagoula, MS. He was later employed by Jim Luke Enterprise for the Pearl River Central School District until his health failed him.

James was a very private person who enjoyed working on cars and going fishing. He spent most of his time with his family and loved being around his grandkids. He also had a special place in his heart for his beloved dogs, Ruby & Bishop.

On August 28, 2021, at the age of 72 years, he peacefully departed this earthly life. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Armstrong; one Sister, Martha (Candi) Armstrong; one Brother, Curtis Armstrong; one son, Ricky Nixon; and one grandchild, AJ Nixon.

He leaves to cherish many wonderful memories, his significant other of 41 years, Ms. Linda K. Nixon, Sons, Jammie Jojuan Armstrong of Carriere, MS.; Anthony (Jodie) D. Nixon of Leesville, LA and James C. Nixon Jr. of Tuscaloosa, AL.; four Sisters, Joyce Annette Armstrong, Patricia Gresham, Cassandra Faye Armstrong and Linda Armstrong; two brothers, Michael D. Armstrong and Norris Hezikiah Armstrong; Grandkids, Khialyn Armstrong, Avion Armstrong, Talia Hall, Kayla Nixon, Amaya Nixon, Brady Rome, Aaron Rome, Ava Grace Nixon, Sierra Hoiston, Damion Faulkner and E.J. Nixon. One Aunt, Nadie Breland of Brooklyn, MS, one Uncle, Levi Breland of Sandessa, OH, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be deeply missed.

Graveside services will be held @ 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the New Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Carriere, MS. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed during the services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home