Jackson Man Sentenced to Over 8 Years in Federal Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 97 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Acting Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

Sylvester Donte Pugh, 38, of Jackson, was indicted by a federal grand jury for aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine in 2018. Pugh pleaded guilty to the charge on May 10, 2021.

The case is the result of an extensive Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation operation targeting illegal methamphetamine distribution in central Mississippi.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Jackson Police Department, the Madison Police Department, the Ridgeland Police Department, and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Keesha Middleton and Christopher Wansley prosecuted the case.