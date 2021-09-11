Ida debris pickup schedule set in municipalities

While Pearl River County did not take a direct hit from Hurricane Ida on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, plenty of limbs, leaves and trees were added to people’s yards.

Removal of that debris is being offered by the cities of Picayune and Poplarville. Both services are free to residents.

The county is not able to provide that service.

According to information released by the city of Picayune, Residents within the city limits of Picayune who have storm debris to dispose of should have that debris by the roadside by Sept. 13.

Residents are asked to place limb and yard debris by the edge of their yards in an area that is out of the way of traffic, and safe for crews to pickup.

That debris should not be placed under power lines, near water lines or meters, close to fire hydrants or next to mailboxes.

In the city of Poplarville, debris will be picked up for the next three weeks, which started on Wednesday and will last until Sept. 29.

Some guidelines are also being put in place concerning that pickup in Poplarville, including putting debris by the edge of the yard but not on sidewalks or on or near sewer drains. Debris should also not be placed on or near water meters, and should be placed in an area accessible to a backhoe.

Only vegetative debris will be removed in Poplarville.