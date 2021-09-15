Hornets chemistry helps finish off Bay Tigers in 3-1 match

The Poplarville Hornets volleyball team added to their win column after defeating the Bay Tigers this Tuesday afternoon. The Hornets won three out of the four sets; they won the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-16. The Bay Tigers won the third set 21-25, and then the Hornets finished the Tigers on set four, 25-20. Hornets player Abbie Jordan had nine kills, Lendy Crider had eight kills and three blocks and Laken Smith had five kills.

Just five games into the season, the Hornets are successfully building trust and confidence with each other. “They played really well, you can tell they’re growing closer as a team,” said Head Coach Rachel Landrum. “Everything was very fluid.”

Coming into Tuesday’s game, the Hornets knew that their serves were going to be important to pull out a win. The Hornets were excellent in that category, and that gave them the edge over the Tigers.

“The girls definitely did their job and pulled out serves to win the game,” said Landrum.

On Sept, 21 at 6:30 p.m. the Hornets will travel to play Pass Christian. These two teams met before in the beginning of September and the Hornets came away with a 3-1 win. Landrum said, this game will be a battle.

“As long we’re working together and know where to place the ball in our serves and hits, it’s going to be a good game and we’re going to come out with a win.”

The Poplarville Hornets are now 3-2 on the year, and stand in second place in region eight standings behind the Stone Tomcats of Wiggins, Mississippi.