Harry Anthony Dufrene

September 20, 2021

Harry Anthony Dufrene of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the age of 75.

Harry was a longtime resident of Carriere, a member of Resurrection Life Church and a veteran of the Army National Guard. Harry was a big part in serving the community by being an EMT and on the Carriere Volunteer Fire Department for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Dufrene; sons, Bart Kenneth Dufrene (Tuyet Nguyen) and Jonathan Michael Dufrene (Kelly McCann); daughter Lauren “Kat” Renae Dufrene; sister, Patricia Dufrene Schneider (John); grandchildren, Jon David Dufrene and Jakob Dillon Dufrene.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Acklin Joseph Dufrene and Viola May Dufrene.

Visitation will be held at Resurrection Life Church 3:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Saturday September 25, 2021, with Service to begin at 4:00 p.m. A private family burial will be held at West Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.