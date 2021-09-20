Gulfport Man Sentenced for Conspiracy to Possess Hydrocodone with Intent to Distribute
Gulfport, Miss. – A Gulfport man was sentenced to “time served” (72 days) in prison, and one-year of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Kurt Thielhorn, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Douglas Charles Barber, 74, conspired with co-defendant James David Santhuff, 53, of Gulfport, to sell 50 hydrocodone pills, to an individual in a Gulfport parking lot. The tablets were marked with the manufacturer’s legitimate pharmaceutical markings and ultimately were laboratory tested and determined to be actual hydrocodone tablets.
Barber and Santhuff were charged in a federal criminal indictment and they both pled guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Santhugg was previously sentenced to three years’ probation and a $3,500.00 fine.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris prosecuted the case.
