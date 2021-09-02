CANCIENNE Gregory James Cancienne, born September 8, 1957, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 25, 2021. A native of New Orleans, LA, he had been residing in Picayune, MS for the last three years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert Earl Cancienne, Sr. and June Frances Hankins Cancienne, both of New Orleans, LA, as well as his older brother Albert Earl Cancienne, Jr. of Donaldsonville, LA, and stepson Alan Emmanuel Terrebonne of Aurora, Colorado.

Left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Gina Terrebonne Cancienne, his son Alexander Brent Cancienne and grandson Xander Cancienne, both of Ponchatoula, LA; sisters Kathleen Plaisance of Diamondhead, MS, Janet Hunter of Winchester, VA, Suzette Fleury of Jefferson, LA; brothers Gary Cancienne of Owasso, OK and Donald Cancienne of Metairie, LA. He will be forever remembered by loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

Greg’s brilliant mind, generous heart, and passion for making people smile and laugh will never be forgotten. He was self employed in service and repair of microscopes and medical grade equipment. His extraordinary talents and abilities also allowed him to excel in numerous hobbies in vast areas of interest.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude for the deep compassion and excellent care provided by all staff at Slidell Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Lung Association and American Heart Association. Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home, Picayune, MS. A Celebration of Life ceremony for Gregory James Cancienne will be held at a later date to be determined