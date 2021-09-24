Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce to bring back awards banquets

This year the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce is again hosting two important events in November.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, a luncheon is being hosted by the Chamber to honor the city of Picayune’s police officers and firefighters. This year the Chamber’s staff is excited to include the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and the county’s 911 dispatchers. This event will be “their” event. Several city officials and the members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors will be present when awards are presented by Police Chief Joe Quave, Fire Chief Pat Weaver, Maj. Rob Williams with the Sheriff’s Department, and Carey Meitzler with the county’s dispatch.

Quave will present awards to the Civilian Employee of the Year, along with the Chief’s Award and Police Officer of the Year. Chief Weaver will present an award to the Firefighter of the Year. Sheriff David Allison and Maj. Rob Williams will present awards to the staff of the Sheriff’s Department and Carey Meitzler will present the award for Dispatcher of the Year.

“We wish to take the time to show our heartfelt appreciation for our city/county law enforcement officers and firefighters. We want to make sure that they know that we do not take them for granted. Their lives are at risk every day and we appreciate their service. We also appreciate their family members,” said Chamber Executive Director Terry Farr said.

The 73rd Annual Chamber Awards Banquet will be held November 18, 2021 at The Henry Smith House, located at 99 Henry Smith Rd. off of Burnt Bridge Road. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a social mixer from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. with the banquet beginning at 6:30 pm.

Awards will be given to Picayune area residents and business owners who go above and beyond to serve their community. Awards will include Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Civic Club of the Year and Excellence in Business.

The Picayune Chamber’s program committee has invested a lot of time in planning these special events.

“It was time to get back to the basics and remember the purpose of each banquet ….honor and award those that are most deserving of such honors and awards,” Farr said. “A great time will be had by all.”