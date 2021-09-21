FBI requesting help to identify Jackson bank robber
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 the Regions Bank located at 2727 N. State Street in Jackson, Mississippi, was robbed by an unknown male. The individual entered the bank, approached the teller and provided a demand note. The note demanded money and stated that the individual had a gun and wasn’t afraid to use it. The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot on Lorenz Boulevard.
DESCRIPTION
Height: 5’5″ Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male Build: Medium
Race: White
Remarks: The individual is a white (possibly Hispanic) male and was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, a red and light-colored hat, sunglasses, a mask, and blue latex type gloves.
Weapon Used: The demand note stated that the individual had a gun and wasn’t afraid to use it.
Drug trafficking investigation results in seventeen arrests
JACKSON, Miss. – Seventeen arrests have been made following a long-term drug trafficking investigation targeting the distribution of Methamphetamine... read more