Elizabeth Davis

Funeral Services for Elizabeth G. “Bettye” Davis, age 81, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, 570 Parkway Drive, Wiggins, MS 39577, (follow the Flynt Creek signs) under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Brian Tatum will officiate the service assisted by Bro. Alvin Waller.

Bettye was born on August 24, 1940 in New Orleans, LA and resided the majority of her younger years in Wiggins, MS. She resided in Pearl River, LA for over 35 years where she raised her 3 children. She moved to Picayune, MS in the year 2000, where she currently resides.

Bettye married her high school sweetheart, Terry, on May 17, 1960 at First Baptist Church in Wiggins, MS and they were married for 61 years. Bettye received her cosmetology license from Mobile, AL after high school and worked as a cosmetologist for years. During the 1970’s, she owned and operated Mama’s Kitchen cafe in Pearl River, LA. She also worked for the St. Tammany Parish School Board as a Teacher’s Aide and upon retiring she worked part-time for Larry’s Dry Cleaning in Slidell, LA.

Bettye attended church at First Baptist in Wiggins, MS while growing up. When she moved to Louisiana, she became a member of First Baptist in Pearl River for many years before moving to Picayune, MS and joining Union Baptist Church at Caesar, MS around 2004. She greatly loved singing in the church choirs at both of her churches and volunteering for different church committees with all of her friends. She also thoroughly enjoyed volunteering with the sewing group, Sew N’ Sews, at the United Methodist Church in Picayune.

Bettye loved attending the sporting events of her children, grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren and loudly cheering them on from the bleachers. She also loved cooking, baking and enjoying good food with her family, she especially enjoyed making them special birthday cakes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas P. Gordon and Celeste Lott Spaul both of Wiggins, MS; stepfather, Harvey Spaul of Wiggins, MS; sister, Barbara Ann Hand of Huntsville, AL.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of over 61 devoted years, Terrell Edmond “Terry” Davis; children, Terri Davis Murphy (Tim) of Picayune, MS, Troy Davis of Pensacola, FL, Tracy Davis (Shonna) of Pearl River, LA; grandchildren, Amy Holden (Adam) of Picayune, MS, Colby Crowe (Katie) of Paulina, LA, Sarah Davis of Pearl River, LA, great-grandchildren, Brent Ladner of Picayune, MS, Hadley Holden of Picayune, MS, Bryson Crowe of Paulina, LA; niece, Cynthia Hand Giles (Kirk) of Huntsville, AL.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Baptist Children’s Village, 80 Sellers Street, Wiggins, MS 39577 or call 601-928-4995 for more information on how to donate.