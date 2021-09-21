Drug trafficking investigation results in seventeen arrests

JACKSON, Miss. – Seventeen arrests have been made following a long-term drug trafficking investigation targeting the distribution of Methamphetamine and Cocaine in Tallahatchie and Quitman Counties.

On September 9, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service, the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department, the Quitman County Sheriff’s Department, and the Charleston Police Department, arrested seventeen individuals on State and Federal charges. Agents seized 5 pounds of Methamphetamine, 300 dosage units of Methamphetamine, and 4 ounces of Cocaine.

The investigation resulted in the following arrests:

James Taylor, 34, was charged with Sale of

Aaron Prince, 32, was charged with Sale of

Demandrick Hayes, 29, was charged with Sale of

Markell Crossgrove, 38, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine and Sale of

Brenda Hunt, 46, was charged with Sale of

Linda Hunt, 46, was charged with Sale of

Dexter Ray, 45, was charged with Sale of

Dana Smith, 38, was charged with Sale of

Alvin Johnson, 47, was charged with Sale of

Brian Michael Rideout, 47, was charged with Sale of

Kenterrance Tykethic Speight, 22, was charged with Sale of

Jeffery Lavaras Rainey, 30, was charged with Sale of

Tyrone Terrell Murry, 42, was charged with Sale of

Orenthal Lamar Brooks, 47, was charged with Sale of

Demetruis Aundrate Means, 43, was charged with Sale of

Carl Lamonta Johnson, 29, was charged with two counts of Sale of

Genise Cox, 31, was charged with Sale of

This investigation is ongoing, with more arrests expected.