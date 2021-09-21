Drug trafficking investigation results in seventeen arrests
JACKSON, Miss. – Seventeen arrests have been made following a long-term drug trafficking investigation targeting the distribution of Methamphetamine and Cocaine in Tallahatchie and Quitman Counties.
On September 9, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service, the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department, the Quitman County Sheriff’s Department, and the Charleston Police Department, arrested seventeen individuals on State and Federal charges. Agents seized 5 pounds of Methamphetamine, 300 dosage units of Methamphetamine, and 4 ounces of Cocaine.
The investigation resulted in the following arrests:
- James Taylor, 34, was charged with Sale of
- Aaron Prince, 32, was charged with Sale of
- Demandrick Hayes, 29, was charged with Sale of
- Markell Crossgrove, 38, was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine and Sale of
- Brenda Hunt, 46, was charged with Sale of
- Linda Hunt, 46, was charged with Sale of
- Dexter Ray, 45, was charged with Sale of
- Dana Smith, 38, was charged with Sale of
- Alvin Johnson, 47, was charged with Sale of
- Brian Michael Rideout, 47, was charged with Sale of
- Kenterrance Tykethic Speight, 22, was charged with Sale of
- Jeffery Lavaras Rainey, 30, was charged with Sale of
- Tyrone Terrell Murry, 42, was charged with Sale of
- Orenthal Lamar Brooks, 47, was charged with Sale of
- Demetruis Aundrate Means, 43, was charged with Sale of
- Carl Lamonta Johnson, 29, was charged with two counts of Sale of
- Genise Cox, 31, was charged with Sale of
This investigation is ongoing, with more arrests expected.
