COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Available at County Health Departments

Published 12:53 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, Miss. – Beginning today, appointments for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine are now available at all county health department clinics for those who qualify.

Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.

You can get a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine if you are:

  • Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer, AND
  • It’s been at least 6 months since your last shot of Pfizer.

AND you fall into one of the following categories: 

  • Adults aged 65 years and older, OR
  • Long-term care facility residents, OR

 

Third or additional shots of Pfizer and Moderna for people with weakened immune systems are also available at county health departments.

Please note: COVID-19 vaccines are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 shots as well as additional COVID-19 shots for weakened immune systems and boosters.

MSDH also has first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine available at county health departments.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

