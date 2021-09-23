Coroner identifies man killed by alligator

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has positively identified the remains found in an alligator’s stomach as Timothy Satterlee, Sr.

Satterlee was attacked by an alligator on Aug. 30 near his home in Avery Estates, near Slidell. Two weeks later, authorities captured the gator believed responsible for the attack. Once euthanized, the alligator’s stomach contents revealed human remains.

Using advanced DNA technology, Preston’s staff was able to make an 11-point DNA match with Satterlee’s children.

“For legal purposes, a 16-point match is the general standard,” Preston said. “In this case, given the circumstances, I am satisfied that an 11-point match confirms these are Mr. Satterlee’s remains.”

Nonetheless, Preston is continuing the scientific effort to positively identify the remains.

“We have catalogued hair and other samples from Mr. Satterlee’s home and will attempt to make a full and complete DNA match,” Preston said. “We offer our sympathies to Mr. Satterlee’s family as they continue to deal with this tragic loss.”