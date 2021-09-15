September 16, 2021

City of Picayune adds construction debris to list that can be put by roadside

By Staff Report

Published 11:34 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

According to a release from the city of Picayune, residents in the municipality can put their construction debris associated with Hurricane Ida by the roadside for pickup.

That debris can include lumber, carpet and building materials.

Vegetative waste is also being collected by a contractor. That process has already started and will continue as long as the weather permits.

