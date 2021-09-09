Charlotte County Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty To Attempting To Smuggle Drugs Into Prison

Fort Myers, Florida – Leslie Samuel Spencer (49, Port Charlotte) has pleaded guilty to attempted distribution of methamphetamine and MDMA (commonly referred to as “Molly”). He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court documents, Spencer worked as a correctional officer in Fort Myers at the Charlotte Correctional Institution’s offsite work camp. In March 2021, Spencer agreed to smuggle three ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of MDMA, a small amount of synthetic marijuana, and two cellphones into the prison and provide it to an inmate in exchange for a payment of $400.

On March 31, 2021, shortly before his shift was to begin, Spencer met with an undercover FBI agent in the parking lot of a retail store located off Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers. There, the undercover agent provided Spencer with sham drugs, two cellphones, and $400 in cash. Upon leaving the store, Spencer was arrested.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael V. Leeman.