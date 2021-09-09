Charlene Christmas Peyton
September 6, 2021
Walk Through Viewing will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baylous Funeral Home for Charlene Christmas Peyton age 94 of Picayune, MS who died Monday, September 6, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.
Grave Site Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
