Charlene Christmas Peyton

September 6, 2021

Walk Through Viewing will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baylous Funeral Home for Charlene Christmas Peyton age 94 of Picayune, MS who died Monday, September 6, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Grave Site Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.