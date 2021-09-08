Charlene Burch Fisher

Charlene “Charley” Burch Fisher, age 69, passed away in Picayune, MS on August 30, 2021. Ms. Fisher was born on February 3, 1952, to the late Charles and Audrey Burch in Houston, TX. Charlene was a trailblazer and was like no other. She was a machinist and tool sales representative when the industry was predominately male.

Charlene loved music and people. She spent the prime of her life chasing music and meeting people that she would soon call family. Like the tie-dye shirts she always wore, she was a colorful character like no other. There was never a soul that met her that could ever forget her.

She moved to Picayune, MS in 2018 to join her daughter and cheer her on grandson, Konnor. Her greatest joy in life was being a Blue Devil Nana to not only her grandson but to all his friends and loved ones. Charlene was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all she met. She never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who love her. She is survived by her adoring daughter, Audrey (James) Cazenave; grandson, Konnor Cazenave, and a host of family members.

Due to the amount of people who love her she will be celebrated in Houston, TX and Picayune, MS when arrangements can be made. She is finally a Freebird and will fly high.