Bug Fest returns to Crosby Arboretum this weekend

The Crosby Arboretum will host its annual BugFest on Sept. 24 and 25 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Participants can explore the Arboretum while they collect insects for identification, make arts and crafts, and listen in on presentations.

This year’s BugFest will be modified and limited in attendance to abide by health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19. Masks are required for the indoor sessions and there will be a limited number of groups in each room.

This year’s BugFest will offer a virtual broadcast of some presentations via Zoom, where participants can experience all the live bug presentations from MSU Extension Service entomologist Dr. John Guyton, Pearl River County Extension agent Dr. Eddie Smith and Hancock County Extension agent Christian Stephenson. Mississippi Master Naturalists will also be assisting with the activities.

A link to view the presentations during or after BugFest will be posted on the Crosby Arboretum’s website and on Facebook prior to the event.

The Crosby Arboretum will have an insect identification station manned by Christian Stephenson. Participants will be able to check out nets and containers for collecting bugs. Participants are allowed to bring their own nets and containers if they choose.

Friday Sept. 24, is reserved for a Field Trip Day, which is focused on all school groups, whether they are private, home or public schools. The general public and attend the event on Saturday.

Admission is $5 per adult and $2 per child under 12-years-old.