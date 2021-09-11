Blue Devils fall to Eagles in first game of the season

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils hosted Live Oak for PRC’s Homecoming game Friday night, which was also the team’s season opener.

During the first Blue Devil possession they fumbled their first play and the Live Oak Eagles recovered the ball with prime field position on the 22-yard line. In just two plays Live Oak running back TJ Magee found his way into the end zone from three yards out.

The PAT by Landon Ratcliff was good, putting Live Oak in the lead 7-0 just over two minutes into the game.

The Blue Devils scored in a 12 play finish, with a first and goal run from Destin Coleman. The PAT was good by Tyler Diebold. Putting the score at 7-7 with 3:26 left on the clock in the first quarter.

Live Oak hit back and scored five plays later when Daylen Lee ran it in for Eagles making it 14-7 with 1:15 left in the first quarter.

With 3:02 left until halftime, the Blue Devils had a first and 10 on the 45-yard line. Quarterback Dalton Lee found a wide-open Destin Coleman who ran 45 yards for a game-tying touchdown with 2:40 to go till halftime.

With the score at t 14-14 and only 1:17 on the clock till halftime, Live Oak had the ball on 2nd down. They ran a pass but Blue Devils’ Stephen Johnson intercepted a deep pass and ran it back to the 21-yard line giving his team great field position.

The Blue Devils capitalized on the turnover and scored in three quick plays. Quarterback Dalton Lee put his team in striking distance of the end zone with a 20-yard scramble on 2nd and eight. With the ball on the one yard line, BJ Bellelo took it to paydirt, giving the Blue Devils a 21-14 lead heading into half time.

Live Oak was quick to score coming out of the break. In three plays Live Oak got another touchdown run by Lane Hilbun, tying the game 21-21 with 10:50 on the clock.

The Blue Devils executed a three-play drive finished by a big 44-yard touchdown run from Destin Coleman.

Blue Devils lead 28-21 with 4:45 left in the third quarter.

With 6:15 left in the fourth quarter Live Oak used eight plays to cover 65 yards finished by a touchdown run up the middle from TJ Magee allowing Live Oak to tie the game 28-28.

The Blue Devils found a way to separate the score after nine plays that resulted in a 38-yard touchdown run from Destin Coleman. A failed PAT put the Blue Devils n the lead 34-28 . with 1:16 left.

All Live Oak need was a score and extra point.

They get exactly that in one Hail Mary pass for a 66-yard touchdown pass to CJ Davis. The PAT was good by Landon Ratcliff putting Love Oak up by one point with 49 second left, 35-34.

After the game Head coach Jacob Owens said “I thought we played excellent, we made some mistakes but I’m super proud of our kids.”