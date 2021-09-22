Biscuits Down M-Braves 7-1 in Game 1 of Championship Series

MONTGOMERY, AL – The Montgomery Biscuits won the first game of the Double-A South Championship Series over the Mississippi Braves 7-1 Tuesday night. The Biscuits used a five-run bottom of the sixth inning to propel them to the victory. The M-Braves were held to just three hits by Biscuits pitching.

The Biscuits (1-0) scored the first run of the Championship Series in the bottom of the third inning. Jim Haley hit the first pitch of the inning from M-Braves starter Jared Shuster (L, 0-1) over the left-field wall to make it 1-0.

Chris Muller started the top of the sixth inning in relief of Biscuits starter Adrian De Horta (W, 1-0). De Horta finished with 5.0 innings of one-hit baseball, two walks, and seven strikeouts. De Horta retired 13 of the first 14 batters faced and just one over the minimum.

The Biscuits added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Xavier Edwards singled to open the bottom of the sixth inning. Jonathan Aranda followed with an RBI double. After a groundout by Ford Proctor, Odalvi Javier relieved Shuster. The 2020 first-round pick ended his fourth Double-A start with 5.1 innings, five hits, two walks, five strikeouts, and three earned runs allowed. Ruben Cardenas greeted Javier with an RBI single, and Cal Stevenson followed with an RBI double. Niko Hulsizer walked to end Javier’s night. Sean McLaughlin came into the game after 0.1 innings, two hits, one walk, and three earned runs from Javier. Haley greeted McLaughlin with a two-run double to extend the lead to 6-0.

Trey Harris drove in the first run for the M-Braves in the top of the seventh inning on a line-drive single to centerfield to cut the lead to 6-1.

The Biscuits responded with a Proctor RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to push the lead back to six and head into the eighth inning with a 7-1 lead.

The projected Game 5 starter for the M-Braves, Alan Rangel, worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth inning with two strikeouts.

The Biscuits have now won seven straight games if you included the last six contests in the regular season. The M-Braves are now 11-13 in postseason games.

The M-Braves will look to bounce back in Game 2 of the Double-A South Championship Series on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Freddy Tarnok (3-2, 2.60) will start for the Braves against RHP Easton McGee for Montgomery. The first pitch is 6:35 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB.tv.