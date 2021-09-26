Biscuits Blast M-Braves Saturday to Force Game Five on Sunday

PEARL, MS – The Montgomery Biscuits evened the series against the Mississippi Braves Saturday night with a 14-2 victory. The Biscuits scored four runs in three separate innings on the way to the victory. Miller Hogan (1-0) had his best start of the season, tossing six innings of scoreless baseball.

Saturday night’s loss forces the decisive Game 5 of the Double-A South Championship Series on Sunday at Trustmark Park. The first pitch will be at 5:05 pm.

The Biscuits (2-2) struck first in the top of the fourth inning. Ford Proctor opened the inning with a walk. Ruben Cardenas and Cal Stevenson followed with back-to-back singles. Then, Niko Hulsizer put the Biscuits on the board with a two-run RBI double down the left-field line. Troy Bacon came in to relieve William Woods. (0-1) after the double. In his Double-A debut, Woods finished with 3.0+ innings, four hits, two walks, four strikeouts, and four earned runs. Bacon struck out the side to escape the jam and keep the Biscuits lead at 2-0.

The Biscuits added to their lead in the top of the fifth inning. Xavier Edwards began the inning with a single. Jonathan Aranda followed with a walk, and two batters later, Edwards scored on a wild pitch. Then, Cardenas walked, and Stevenson delivered an RBI single to right field, ending Bacon’s night. Next, Sean McLaughlin entered, and Jim Haley greeted him with a two-run RBI single up the middle to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Biscuits kept rolling in the top of the 6th with four runs. Proctor and Hulsizer both delivered two-run RBI doubles to push the lead to 10-0.

The M-Braves (2-2) broke through in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single to centerfield by Luke Waddell to cut the lead to 10-1.

The Biscuits did not stop even in the top of the ninth inning. Edwards had an RBI single, Proctor had a two-run RBI double, and Cardenas had a sacrifice fly to give the Biscuits a 14-1 lead.

The M-Braves tacked on one run in the bottom of the ninth inning on a pinch-hit home run by Jefrey Ramos to bring the final to 14-2.

Justin Dean recorded his third multi-hit game of the series, going 2-for-4 with a run. Trey Harris was 2-for-4.

Game 5 of the Double-A South Championship Series will be Sunday at Trustmark Park. RHP Alan Rangel (3-2, 4.50) will start for the M-Braves against Biscuits’ Game 1 starter RHP Adrian De Horta (2-4, 4.38). The first pitch is 5:05 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB.tv.