Biloxi PD working murder case at Golden Nugget Casino

On Friday, September 18, 2021, at approximately 12:34 a.m., the Biloxi Police Department received multiple 911 calls about a male shooting a pistol inside the Golden Nugget Casino, located at 151 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, Mississippi. Additional 911 calls indicated one male was shot and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Officers from Biloxi Police Department, and surrounding jurisdictions, responded to the area and detained a suspect, who was armed with a pistol, in the area of the Biloxi Bay Bridge. Additional Officers cleared the scene and located a male who appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency first aid was provided to the victim, who was declared deceased, on scene, at 12:56 a.m.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile, Alabama, and the victim was a 41-year-old black male of Gulfport, Mississippi. The initial investigation indicated Jones and the Victim were involved in a physical altercation outside the casino. The Victim ran into the casino, followed by Jones, where Jones allegedly fired multiple close-range shots at the Victim on the gaming floor. No other citizens were injured during the altercation and it is currently unknown if Jones and the Victim knew each other, or what led up to the physical altercation. Jones was ultimately charged with 1st Degree Murder and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center with a $1,000,000 bond imposed by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.