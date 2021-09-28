Biloxi PD requesting help to identify shoplifter

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a W/M subject, who was reportedly seen shoplifting on multiple occasions, in the 800 block of Beach Blvd. On this occasion, 01 September 2021 at about 0735, the W/M allegedly took two sandwiches, concealed them in his pants, and left without paying. The suspect, wearing a black hat, black T-shirt over a white T-shirt, blue jeans and grey tennis shoes, approached the business from the east, and was last seen walking North East.