September 28, 2021

  • 81°

Biloxi PD requesting help to identify shoplifter

By Special to the Item

Published 11:52 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a W/M subject, who was reportedly seen shoplifting on multiple occasions, in the 800 block of Beach Blvd. On this occasion, 01 September 2021 at about 0735, the W/M allegedly took two sandwiches, concealed them in his pants, and left without paying. The suspect, wearing a black hat, black T-shirt over a white T-shirt, blue jeans and grey tennis shoes, approached the business from the east, and was last seen walking North East.

