Biloxi PD requesting help to identify shoplifter
The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a W/M subject, who was reportedly seen shoplifting on multiple occasions, in the 800 block of Beach Blvd. On this occasion, 01 September 2021 at about 0735, the W/M allegedly took two sandwiches, concealed them in his pants, and left without paying. The suspect, wearing a black hat, black T-shirt over a white T-shirt, blue jeans and grey tennis shoes, approached the business from the east, and was last seen walking North East.
You Might Like
Biloxi PD asking for assistance in identifying shoplifter
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify an alleged shoplifter. The unknown W/M subject,... read more