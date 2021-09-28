September 29, 2021

Biloxi PD requesting help to identify burglary suspect

By Special to the Item

Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

On September 09, 2021 an unknown white female was allegedly involved in the burglary of a hotel room in the 1900 block of Beach Boulevard, Biloxi MS 39531. The Biloxi Police Department is investigating the incident and is requesting assistance in identifying the depicted subject. A photograph of the individual alleged involved is depicted below.

