Biloxi PD finds remains of missing man

On Friday, September 10, 2021, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, assisted by the Biloxi Police Department, and the Bay St. Louis Police Department, located a deceased male near Highway 603, Bay St. Louis, MS. The deceased male was discovered during a search effort for reported missing person 66-year-old Van L. Marske. An identification determined the deceased male was Van L. Marske. After the discovery of Van L. Marske’s body, foul play was suspected.

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, the Biloxi Police Department, assisted by the Gulfport Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Noble V. Marske of Biloxi, MS for the alleged murder of his father Van L. Marske. An investigation into the disappearance of Van L. Marske, and the discovery of his body, developed Noble V. Marske as the alleged suspect. Noble V. Marske was charged with 1st Degree Murder by the Biloxi Police Department. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $1,000,000 bond imposed by Harrison County Justice Court Albert Fountain.