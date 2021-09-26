Biloxi PD asking for help to identify shoplifting suspect

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown W/F subject. The W/F allegedly stole several clothing items, valued at about 80.00 dollars. The incident reportedly occurred on, Sunday, August 21, 2021 at about 6:30pm, in the 2600 block of Beach Blvd. The unknown W/F subject(s), pictured below, allegedly stole the items displayed for sale, depriving the business of their property, and then left the property by unknown means.