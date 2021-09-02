Betty Fletcher
Funeral Services for Betty Fletcher, age 71, of Metairie, LA, who passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.
Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Bro. Wayne Moak will officiate the service.
A native of Natchez, MS, she was a Property Manager and a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was a devout Christian who was well-loved, well-respected, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin “Whistle” Fletcher; parents, George Byrd and Grace Redden Jordan, her biological father was killed, when she was only two years old, thus she was raised by her loving stepfather, Ross Jordan; brother, John Jordan; sister, Linda Parsons.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Amy (Terry) Stephens; Eric (Mona) Fletcher, Corey L. (Paige) Fletcher, and Tinsley (Gary) Ducote; grandchildren, Brandon (Lindsey) Fletcher, Erica (Ben) Tharpe, Garrett Morgan, Hunter Fletcher, Erica Bridwell, Heather Bridwell, C. J. Bridwell, Lauren Lamb, Jordan Stephens, Brandon Ducote, Lacy Ducote, and Celicia Ducote; great grandchildren, Aidan, Isaly, Riley Grace, Bailee, Hazelyn, Cali, Chloe, Brandt, Landon, Ethan, Victoria, Chase, Sierra, William, Breanna, Karson, Ansleigh, Bella, Addilyn, and Oaklee; brother, Charles “Coonie” (Melissa) Jordan; sister, Cynthia (Johnny) Valderas; numerous nieces and nephews; close friend, Robin Scott.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
