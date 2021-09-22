Bertrand R. “Sunny” St. Pelcovich

Bertrand R. “Sunny” St. Pelcovich, 85, of Poplarville, MS. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sunny. He entered the heavenly kingdom on Saturday September 11, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones at home. Sunny was well known for helping others in need and spreading the light in his heart during difficult times of darkness. From the crisis hotlines that rang direct to his house at all hours of the night to the selfless community work he spearheaded with his involvement in Brother’s Keepers, especially after Hurricane Katrina. He truly was the finder of lost sheep. He was a knight at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a charter member/commissioner of Dizzy Dean baseball. He was born February 25, 1936 in New Orleans, Louisiana and lived his life in Jefferson Parish and Poplarville, Mississippi.

Sunny is preceded in death by his parents, Dominic Stipelcovich and Hilda Blanchard Rizzuto; one daughter, Kim Falgout (the late Kreg)one brother, Richard Rizzuto and one sister-in-law, Olga Debelis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Geraldine “Gerri” St. Pe. St. Pelcovich; two daughters, Michelle Sepulvado (Joe) and Cherie Kelley (the late Brian); one son, Rickey Stipelcovich; eight grandchildren, Jack Joseph Kelley, Angel Sepulvado, Joey Sepulvado, Monique Falgout-Rodriguez (Bobby), Kali Falgout, Tarah Compton, Gabrielle Kelley and Rick Stipelcovich; a host of great-grandchildren; one brother, Clay Rizzuto (the late Joann) and one brother-in-law, Jerry St. Pe. (Joanne).

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church (12 Bilbo Hill Drive, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 am. The family will receive friends and have visitation from 9:00 am until services, Saturday at the church followed by a luncheon in the parish hall. Private burial will follow at a later date.

His loss will be felt by the entire community but His light will not be diminished, rather it will multiply and grow as each one of us he shared it with strive to continue his legacy and share that light with others.

