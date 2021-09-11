Bears lose steam as visiting EMCC picks up win

The Bears knew that they were going into a fight against a tough East Mississippi team, Thursday at home. And despite drawing even with the Lions early in the contest, the Bears could not get into rhythm falling 49-7.

“We played a championship program and I told these guys going into the game that we are playing not only a good football team but also an established program that has won numerous championships,” Bear head coach Cliff Collins said.

After both the Bears (1-1) and the Lions (2-0) traded punts to start the game, it was the visitors who struck first as quarterback Jamari Jones led his team down the field before Zias Perryman finished off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run giving EMCC the early advantage.

SMCC later answered back as Luke Alleman and the Bears got things going, themselves.

The Bears found success moving the ball through the air as completions to Dalyn McDonald and Kameron Kincaid proved beneficial while a couple of pass interference calls against the defense also helped. The Bears wrapped up the nine play, 80-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run from Alleman.

With the extra point from Tres Ladner, the game was tied at 7.

The Lions then moved the ball down the field once again before taking a 14-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter with a short touchdown pass from Jones to Montae Spivey.

The Bears tried to respond and managed to move the ball into Lion territory but their momentum ran out and they were forced to punt.

Trailing 21-7, the Bears appeared to have climbed back into the ball game only to have a penalty dash their hopes.

Reigning Special Teams Player of the Week, McDonald, fielded a punt on his goal line and found a seam in the Lions punt team before taking it to the house from 100 yards out. However, a block in the back call negated the score for the Bears and they were backed up even further due to an unsportsmanlike penalty call.

For the remainder of the evening, SMCC struggled to get into a groove to try and climb back in the ball game.

The Lions went on to score four more touchdowns before sealing the win.

The Bears were led defensively by Derek Turner who had a team-high 12 tackles, two pass break ups and an interception. Alleman led the offense with 37 yards and a score on nine carries.

After the game, Coach Collins said that despite the loss, it is not time for his team feel bad as they open division play in one week against Co-Lin. It also marks the first road game of the year for his young squad.

“I told the guys to keep their heads up and that we are going into division play next week, against Co-Lin,” Collins said. “We just played two preseason games essentially and we know where we are at in the division. We have to get ready for our rivalry school. We have to come in Sunday and get ready for the Wolves.”