Arrests collected on Sept. 23, 2021

Georgia Lynn Dennis, 49, 302 Brook Dale Dr., Apt. 4, Castronville Medina, Texas; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 16, for trespassing and malicious mischief.

Cesar Augasto Rodriguez, 61, 530 Avenue D., Westwego, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 16, for DUI and no driver’s license.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 44, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 16, for public drunk/profanity and on Sept. 21 by Picayune PD for public drunk/profanity.

Anitra Freeman, 46, 22516 Highway 36 Apt. B14; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 17, for possession of paraphernalia.

Robert Xavier Lumpkin, 46, 1198 McNeill Steephollow Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 17, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing and probation violation.

Anthony Ryan Mitchell, 39, 204 S. Gray Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 17, for contempt of court.

Chelsea Alyssia Mitchell, 23, 127 Broad Ridge Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 17, for disturbing the peace and simple domestic violence.

Jesse Eugene Patterson, 49, 149 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested on Sept. 17, for contempt of court.

Marlin Edwin Ray, 37, 74 Entrekin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 17, for stalking.

Connor James Taylor, 21, 87 Holliman Cemetery Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 17, for four counts of malicious or mischievous injury to a dog or colt.

Russell Anthony Vellier, 54, 4601 Windsor St., Metairie, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 17, for possession of paraphernalia and foreign fugitive warrant.

Dewight Westbrook, 44, 11 Leshee Apt. Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 17, for DUI.

Ashli Michelle Farmer, 30, 50 Blue Bird Dr., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 18, for domestic violence.

John Michael Farmer, 37, 50 Blue Bird Dr., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 18, for domestic violence.

Lindsey Ray Owens, 62, 1118 Ann Street, Bogalusa, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 19, for DUI.

Thomas David Smith, 43, 104 Ben Sones Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Sept. 19, for two counts of aiding escaping felons or prisoners.

Shannon Andrew Beal, 46, 52 John Deere Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 20, for DUI second.

Gary Anthony Bouffard, 51, 15415 Highway 16, Roseland, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 20, for DUI.

Jonathan Leon Carroll, 41, 211 Richardson Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 20, for possession of a controlled substance.

Mary Elizabeth Ghersanich, 49, 127 Pinewood Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 20 for two counts of conveying useful articles to aid in escape of felons.

Heather Marie Jones, 36, 11015 Cody Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 20, for probation violation.

Shannon Eric Mitchell, 43, 27 Cecil Smith Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 20, for two counts of conveying useful articles to aid in escape of felons.

Jason Joseph Roy, 34, homeless; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 20, for commercial burglary.

Jennifer Michelle Smith, 32, 2 Whisper Pine, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 20, for possession of a controlled substance.

Kayle Jerrod Abram, 35, 601 Jarrell St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 21, for possession of paraphernalia and trespassing.

Erick Paul Hoffman, 40, 22196 Old Dossett Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 21, for possession of a controlled substance.

Channing Cade Maher, 34, 45 Rosemary Wheat Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 21, for shoplifting and trespassing.

David Alan Mody, 40, 397 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 21, for three counts of contempt of court.

Garrett Blade Stockstill, 27, 142 Hillview Dr., Poplarville; arrested on Sept. 21, for failure to stop vehicle pursuant to the signal of law enforcement officer.

Kristen Michelle Timberlake, 30, 1198 McNeill Steephollow Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 21, for commercial burglary.

Ryan Wendell Bowman, 32, 245 Beaverwood Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for possession of a controlled substance and carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Bayla Dhyana Burnett, 25, 245 Beaverwood Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Lewis Cagins, 42, 1356 Gates Rd., Columbia; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for domestic violence.

Lisa Annamarie Fornea, 52, 624 Old Camp Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for two counts of harboring a fugitive and possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph R. Head, 59, 624 Old Camp Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for two counts of harboring a fugitive and possession of a controlled substance.

Ransom Spencer Perkins, 34, 1103 Merrydale Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22 for contempt of court.

Mary Stewart Riley, 62, 624 Old Camp Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for two counts of harboring a fugitive and possession of a controlled substance.

Benjamin Taylor, 57, 2704 Victoria Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 22 for probation violation.