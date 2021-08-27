Woollen Presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

Liz Woollen, the University of Oklahoma’s Chief of Police (Ret.), will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2021 National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition on Nov. 9-10 in Phoenix. The event is presented annually by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) at The University of Southern Mississippi.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the long-term accomplishments and contributions of an individual who has earned the respect and admiration of professional colleagues in the sports safety and security community. The award was developed to commemorate exemplary talents and contributions demonstrated by an individual’s dedication, loyalty, ability, and integrity. The award is sponsored by Meridian Rapid Defense Group, which provides SAFETY Act Certified barriers for major sporting events across the U.S.

“I am honored to receive this award from NCS4,” said Chief Woollen. “I would like to share it with all our game day stakeholders at the University of Oklahoma, for without their hard work and dedication to the safety and security of our athletes, fans, and facilities — this would not be possible.”

Woollen began her career at the Tulsa Police Department, working in the patrol and detective divisions. While there, she served for 12 years as a negotiator for the Tulsa Special Operations Team. Woollen retired from the Tulsa PD after 21 years and became the first female Chief of Police at the University of Oklahoma (OU) in 2003. During her tenure at OU, she supervised a department of 50 employees, where she was responsible for the safety and security of academic and athletic events. In 2003, Chief Woollen managed the bombing incident that occurred during the OU-Kansas State football game. She retired from OU in 2020 after a 38-year law enforcement career.

“We are delighted to award Chief Woollen this well-deserved honor as a reflection of her stellar career in campus law enforcement, where she ensured the safety and security of so many faculty, staff, and students. An avid supporter of NCS4 over the years, Chief Woollen contributed to many of our training and education resources that have helped the sports and special events safety and security community. We thank her for having such an impact and wish her well on her next journey,” said Dr. Stacey A. Hall, NCS4 Executive Director and Professor of Sport Management.

Chief Woollen has been an active member of the NCS4’s Intercollegiate Athletics Advisory Committee since its inception and contributed to the development of NCS4’s Intercollegiate Athletics Best Practices guide, as well as serving as a panelist at past NCS4 summits and conferences.

For more information about the conference, visit http://www.ncs4.usm.edu/conference/ and for more information about the awards, visit https://ncs4.usm.edu/about/ncs4-recognition-awards/.