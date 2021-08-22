USM Museum of Art Call for Entries: Little Things Matter Sculpture Exhibition

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Museum of Art has announced a call for entries for Little Things Matter: National Juried Small-Scale Sculpture Exhibition, juried by George Beasley. This exhibition features small-scale sculptures made by artists from across the United States.

Artists 18 years or older are invited to submit entries of original works created within the past 5 years. Works in any 3D medium and all forms of representational, non-representational, abstract and non-objective sculpture are eligible.

“This show will feature small-scale works and therefore offers us an opportunity to exhibit a wide range and large number of works,” said Mark Rigsby, Museum Director and associate professor of Art and Design. “We hope it brings together a rich variety of styles and types of sculpture, from figurative, to abstract and non-objective works, as well as a broad range of three-dimensional media.”

“This is the first year we have organized a show of this kind, so we encourage all artists, both professional and students to apply,” he added.

Exhibition juror George Beasley earned a B.F.A degree at the Cleveland Institute of Art in 1967 and an M.F.A. degree at Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1970. He then joined the faculty of Georgia State University. He received the International Sculpture Center’s 1st Outstanding Sculpture Educator Award in 1996. In 2007, he was recognized as a “Regent’s Professor of Fine Art by the University System of Georgia” and is now retired as “Regent’s Professor Emeritus.”

In addition to his impressive academic resume, Beasley received the Master’s Lifetime Achievement Award by the Midsouth Sculpture Alliance. His exhibition record includes 10 one person and 94 group shows, 57 of which were invitational. His works can be found internationally, in 28 major private, corporate and institutional collections.

This is a small-scale scale sculpture show. Therefore, works to be displayed on pedestals must not exceed 10×10 inches (WxD) at the base and must not be taller than 20 inches, wall-mounted works and/or works that are suspended from the ceiling must not exceed 20 inches in any direction and works must weigh no more than 30 lbs. Up to 3 works can be submitted.

The deadline for the call for entry is September 1, 2021. For more information regarding eligibility and specifications visit artdesign.usm.edu/events/little-things-matter/.