USDA Releases Economic Impact Analysis of the U.S. Biobased Products Industry

“Biobased products are widely known for having a substantially lower impact on the environment compared to petroleum-based and other non-biobased products,” Maxson said. “Beyond being more responsible alternatives, these products are produced by an industry responsible for nearly 5 million jobs in the United States alone. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is playing a key role in labeling biobased products so that consumers can make educated decisions for themselves, their families and their places of work.”

According to the report, in 2017, the biobased products industry:

Supported 4.6 million American jobs through direct, indirect and induced contributions.

Contributed $470 billion to the U.S. economy.

Generated 2.79 jobs in other sectors of the economy for every biobased job.

Established in 2011 underneath USDA’s BioPreferred Program , the Certified Biobased Product Label is intended to spur economic development, create new jobs and provide new markets for farm commodities. By harnessing the powers of certification and the marketplace, the program helps purchasers and users identify products with biobased content and assures them of its accuracy. As of June 2021, the BioPreferred Program Catalog includes more than 16,000 registered products.

