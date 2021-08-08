Today is August 8, 2021
GLOBAL SLEEP UNDER THE STARS NIGHT
August 8th is Global Sleep Under the Stars Night.
Whether it’s in the backcountry or your own backyard, one of the best ways to experience the beauty of the outdoors is to spend a night under the stars. Gazing up at the night sky gives us a sense of peace and, at the same time, an overwhelming sense of awe.
HOW TO OBSERVE #SleepUnderTheStarsNight
Let’s do this! Make a day of it on August 8th. Set up camp in your backyard, pitch a tent on the patio, bring blankets to the rooftop, or lay your sleeping bags out on the back deck and turn your gaze upward.
The celebration lands in the middle of the Perseid meteor showers! So, if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, look northeast for the best view and count the shooting stars as you fall into a peaceful sleep. Make it an annual tradition and share your experiences using #SleepUnderTheStarsNight or #EBUnderTheStars on social media.
GLOBAL SLEEP UNDER THE STARS DAY HISTORY
Founded in 2020, Global Sleep Under The Stars is a unique way to encourage the world to experience the beauty of the outdoors under the same night sky, and also to celebrate the 100 Year Anniversary of the outdoor brand, Eddie Bauer – who has been inspiring and enabling people to live their adventure since 1920.
The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed the day to be observed on August 8th, annually.
NATIONAL FROZEN CUSTARD DAY
When it comes to scooping up a delicious celebration, National Frozen Custard Day on August 8th knows how to do it right. With a smooth texture and fresh flavor, frozen custard delights in many ways.
Similar to ice cream, frozen custard is made with eggs in addition to cream and sugar. The dessert comes in several flavors, too. Franchises and custard shops all across the country cater to perfecting this creamy dessert and all its delicious options. Mixing it up with toppings such as syrups, nuts and fruits, custard is another satisfying version of ice cream.
In fact, ice cream vendors, Archie and Elton Kohr invented frozen custard on Coney Island, New York in 1919. They found that adding egg yolks to ice cream created a smoother texture and helped the ice cream stay cold longer. In their first weekend, the Kohr brothers sold 18,640 cones on the boardwalk.
More Frozen Custard Facts
- Its popularity grew in 1933 when frozen custard found a market at the World’s Fair in Chicago.
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin became known as the unofficial frozen custard capital of the world.
- The United States Food and Drug Administration requires frozen custard products to contain at least 10 percent milkfat and 1.4 percent egg yolk solids.
- Because of the egg yolk, frozen custard must be carefully prepared.
- Frozen custard is commonly prepared fresh at the place of sale.
HOW TO OBSERVE #FrozenCustardDay
Refresh yourself with frozen custard. Invite a friend and try different flavors. Make your own at home or order from your favorite custard shop. But don’t stop there.
- Learn to make waffle cones and demonstrate your skills.
- Shop for the perfect scoop.
- Explore custard toppings and mix-ins.
- Host a freeze off. (This would be a custard making competition with taste testing judges.)
Get a scoop or two and use #FrozenCustardDay to post on social media.
Recipe from https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/homemade-frozen-custard/
Ingredients
- 4 cups milk
- 1-1/4 cups sugar
- 1/3 cup cornstarch
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 4 eggs
- 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
- 2 tablespoons vanilla extract
Directions
- In a large saucepan, heat milk to 175°; stir in the sugar, cornstarch and salt until dissolved. Whisk a small amount of the hot mixture into the eggs. Return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Cook and stir over low heat until mixture reaches at least 160° and coats the back of a metal spoon.
- Remove from the heat. Cool quickly by placing pan in a bowl of ice water; stir for 2 minutes. Stir in condensed milk and vanilla. Press waxed paper onto surface of custard. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.
- Fill cylinder of ice cream freezer two-thirds full; freeze according to the manufacturer’s directions. Refrigerate remaining mixture until ready to freeze. When ice cream is frozen, transfer to a freezer container; freeze for 2-4 hours before serving.
