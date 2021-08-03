Today is August 3, 2021

NATIONAL WATERMELON DAY

National Watermelon Day on August 3 recognizes the refreshing summertime treat enjoyed at picnics and fairs! And since watermelon is 92% water, it is very satisfying in the summer heat.

This vine-like flowering plant originated from southern Africa. While the word watermelon refers to both the fruit and the plant to botanists, the plant is a pepo. The pepo is a berry with a thick rind and fleshy center. Interestingly, pepos develop from an inferior ovary. They are also characteristic of the Cucurbitaceae, a scientific term for the gourd family.

While the watermelon fruit is loosely considered a type of melon, unlike other melons, it’s not in the genus Cucumis. The smooth exterior usually produces a dark green rind with stripes or yellow spots. Watermelons produce a juicy, sweet interior flesh ranging from deep red to pink. However, sometimes it comes in orange, yellow, or white.

While melon holds plentiful water, wild melons tasted bland and bitter. This clue suggests that desert dwellers likely cultivated the first melon. The seeds and art found in the tombs of Pharoh’s supply additional clues to the watermelon’s value. tombs of Pharaohs. Over time, cultivation and breeding brought out the better qualities of the sweet and tender fruit we enjoy today.

With proper growing conditions, watermelons grow to enormous sizes. Around the world, competitions award prizes each year for the largest one. The Guinness Book of World Records states that the heaviest watermelon weighed 262 pounds. To learn more refreshing watermelon facts, check out www.watermelon.org.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalWatermelonDay

While you are celebrating the day, spread the joy! Visit a pick your own watermelon patch or pick one up from your local farmer’s market. Then, slice it up and invite the neighborhood over to share. Make a fruit salad or cut it into wedges. What are your favorite watermelon memories? Try these other fun ways to celebrate the day, too!

Host a seed-spitting contest.

Create a new watermelon recipe. You can also share your favorites!

Enjoy watermelon-flavored candies or beverages.

Create a frozen watermelon dessert.

Learn how to pick a ripe watermelon.

Complete a watermelon carving. You know, like pumpkins but sweeter!

Make a Vodka Watermelon Basil Granita.

NATIONAL WATERMELON DAY HISTORY

While our research did not uncover the creator and origin of National Watermelon Day, we do offer you many more ways to celebrate fresh fruits and veggies.

NATIONAL GRAB SOME NUTS DAY

There are many “nut” days throughout the year such as National Almond Day, National Pistachio Day, and National Pecan Day, but August 3rd embraces them all. It’s National Grab Some Nuts Day!

Defining a nut is tricky. Though botanically an almond and cashew aren’t considered nuts, once they’re in the can, it’s hard to tell the difference. The same goes for walnuts and peanuts, even though they have the word “nut” in their names. Despite the confusion, these nuts, legumes, seeds, and drupes continue to find their way into our daily diets. Whether we add them to salads or into our baking, we love nuts. We’re nutty for nuts!

Depending on the kind, they add necessary good fats to our diets. They’re also full of minerals and nutrients we might otherwise be missing. In the right quantities, they improve our health and make things taste better, too. There’s nothing too nutty about that.

These little bountiful nuggets contain beneficial nutrients, have a long shelf life, and can be quite portable. They add a nice crunch to snacks and desserts as well as satisfying meals. National Grab Some Nuts Day might seem a little squirrelly, but then again it’s the right time of year for it. Go nuts and grab a few or a lot!

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalGrabSomeNutsDay

Do not forget to grab a handful of your favorite nuts to snack on today! Better yet, get baking. Nuts add texture and flavor to baked goods. Don’t forget the savory dishes. Try adding almonds to salads, peanuts to stirfry or create a crust from crushed pecans for a pork roast. We even have some recipes for you to try:

Are you looking for more variety? We offer 9 Delicious Nuts from Around the World for you to explore.