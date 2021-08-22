Today is August 22, 2021

NATIONAL TOOTH FAIRY DAY

Wiggle a loose tooth and maybe the tooth fairy will collect it on August 22nd during National Tooth Fairy Day. Since the day is celebrated twice a year, recognize the tooth fairy again on February 28th.

This childhood favorite evolved with a group of healthcare fairies during the mid-1920s. From bath fairies to Fairy Wand Tooth Whitener, they encouraged kids through a wave of advertisements and health classes. These ads and classes spoke to children about eating their veggies, brushing their teeth, and getting fresh air.

In 1927, Esther Watkins Arnold brought the tooth fairy to life in an eight-page playlet. She named the playlet The Tooth Fairy. At the same time, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle published photographs of two girls surrounded by “verified” fairies. He claimed that fairies and gnomes existed and the pictures supplied the photographic evidence.

The following year, Arnold’s play began performing. Childen, primed with vivid imaginations, placed their freshly lost teeth under their pillows at night. The anticipation of a visit from the tooth fairy lives on today.

Over the years, the tooth fairy theme varied. In 1942, columnist Bob Balfe wrote in the Palm Beach Post about the tooth fairy. He gave his children War Stamps to put in their books when the lost a tooth. This alternative became popular during a time when giving to the war effort was a motivating factor.

Today, the tooth fairy jingles much less than ever. The average payout for a lost tooth ranges from $3 to $4. However, if Dad is on duty or if the tooth disappears during the night with no time break a large bill, the amounts climb higher.

HOW TO OBSERVE #ToothFairyDay

Support your friendly neighborhood tooth fairy. Take care of your teeth and leave a few healthy baby teeth behind. Share your tooth fairy stories, real or imagined. Use #ToothFairyDay to post on social media. Download this coloring page, color, and then post to social media.

NATIONAL TOOTH FAIRY DAY HISTORY

While our research did not unearth the source of either the February 28th or the August 22nd observance, it is interesting to note the American Dental Association’s recommendation to have cleanings twice annually.

NATIONAL PECAN TORTE DAY

National Pecan Torte Day recognizes a delicious pecan treat on August 22nd. Of the pecan recipes, the torte delivers a decadent dessert that’s also versatile.

As a baked specialty, tortes become the centerpiece of desserts. Tortes provide a delicious choice of fillings such as whipped cream, buttercream, mousse, jam, fruits or nuts. The baker often glazes and garnishes the torte once it is cooled. Generally made with little to no flour, tortes use ground nuts or breadcrumbs, along with sugar, eggs, and flavorings instead.

The pecan tree is the only nut tree native to North America.

Other Pecan Holidays:

National Pecan Day – April 14

Pecan Pie Day – July 12

Chocolate Pecan Pie Day – August 20

Pecan Benefits

While sweetening up your pecans tends to dilute the benefits, keep in mind that indulging in moderation is ok. However, we know how difficult that can be when you #CelebrateEveryDay. Pecans do deliver some healthy perks, though.

First off, pecans pack in more than 19 vitamins and minerals. Some of the ones with some nutritional punch include vitamins A, B, and E. Add to that folic acid, calcium, potassium, and zinc and pecans deserve several celebrations.

Beyond the vital nutrients mentioned above, pecans also provide healthy fats in abundance. These oils are essential to heart health.

Combine the high fiber content with the natural energy provided by pecans, and this feel-good nut sends good vibes all day long. So, even if you celebrate with a small slice of pecan torte, add extra pecans on the side to balance out those naughty calories.

HOW TO OBSERVE #PecanTorteDay

Following are a few recipes for you:

Mocha Pecan Torte

Pecan Pumpkin Torte

Chocolate Pecan Torte