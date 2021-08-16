Today is August 16, 2021

NATIONAL TELL A JOKE DAY

What happened to the comedian on August 16th during National Tell A Joke Day? Everyone stole his punchlines! All joking aside, get out there and laugh a little and tell some funny ones.

This day will be filled with smiles and laughter from morning till night. Jokes consist of humorous stories, either written or verbal, that often end with a punchline. While slapstick includes props and even minor stunts on the part of the storyteller, the best jokes are usually short. They involve a little misdirection and a well-delivered punchline. The more jokes you tell, the more fun you will have, and so will those around you.

Jokes have been a part of human culture since at least 1900 BC.

Since jokes come in many forms, try out your favorite. For some, that might be a one-liner or a knock-knock joke. While many people groan at the sight of a pun, they bring on chuckles, too. If you aren’t comfortable with the whole comedic act, rely on your sense of irony. Use this approach like seasoning, however. You might have a tough crowd. Others simply rely on gestures to express humor.

When telling a joke, timing and delivery can be an essential element. Without it, the joke will fall flat. Also, be sure to know the audience. For example, clown jokes may not go over well at a phobia convention.

In moderation, laughter is healthy, uses the abdominal muscles, and releases endorphins (natural feel-good chemicals) into the brain.

NATIONAL AIRBORNE DAY

National Airborne Day on August 16th honors the military’s airborne divisions of the Armed Forces.

August 16, 1940, marks the date of the first official Army parachute jump at Ft. Benning, Georgia. The successful jump validated the innovative concept of inserting U.S. ground combat forces behind a battle line by parachute. These sky soldiers represent some of the most prestigious and expertly trained forces in the United States Army.

In the U.S. Army currently, two airborne divisions operate. The 82nd Airborne Division out of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina began as an infantry division. During World War I, the 82nd Division activated on 25 August 1917 at Camp Gordon. In 1918, they earned the nickname All American for the composition of their division. Since the soldiers came not only from all across the country, but several were immigrants, too. The 82nd Division represented all of America as few other divisions did at the time.

The second and still active airborne division had a short-lived beginning. During World War I, the 101st Airborne Division organized for a short while on November 2, 1918. However, the war ended shortly after. During World War II, the Screaming Eagles re-activated on August 16, 1942, at Camp Claiborne, Louisiana. They currently make their home at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky.

Both units have served around the world in combat, peacekeeping, and humanitarian missions.

HOW TO OBSERVE National Airborne Day

Discover more about the Airborne troops of The United States military.

Watch documentaries about airborne troops in the United States military.

Explore the history of airborne units. Read Airborne: A Combat History of American Forces by E.M. Flanagan or Out of the Blue: U.S. Army Airborne Operations in World War II by James Huston.

Discover even more by visiting military museums and memorials honoring the airborne forces.

Thank a paratrooper and use #NationalAirborneDay to post on social media.

NATIONAL AIRBORNE DAY HISTORY

President George W. Bush proclaimed National Airborne Day on August 14, 2002. On August 3, 2009, the US Senate of the 111th Congress recognized National Airborne Day with Senate Resolution 235.

NATIONAL RUM DAY

Join National Rum Day on August 16th as blended beverages and cocktails create a delicious celebration. Rum is a distilled clear alcoholic beverage which is a byproduct of sugar production. It can also be made directly from sugar cane juice. After the fermentation and distillation process, most rum ages in wooden oak barrels.

RUM FACT: In 1764, the British Crown placed a tax on sugar, molasses and rum on the American colonies. This tax was called The Sugar Act of 1764. It was instrumental in the unrest that finally became the American Revolution.

Rum is the third most popular spirit in the United States. Only vodka and all the whiskeys combined beat it for first and second-rankings. The spirit finds its way into citrusy mixed drinks, and cool blended summer cocktails. So much so, that rum stirs up images of sandy beaches and brightly colored umbrellas in fruity drinks.

However, rum also conjures up sailors and pirates. The reason for that is how rum came to be. In the West Indies during the 1600s, large plantations grew sugar cane. When they extracted the sugar, they created a by-product called molasses. For years, the molasses was a waste product until it was discovered it could be distilled – into rum. Then, rum became not only a commodity for trade but also a ration on the ships delivering the product. Even in the modern Royal Navy, British sailors received an allotment of rum until 1970.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalRumDay

There are many ways to enjoy rum. On a hot summer day, a great way to celebrate is with this recipe for a Strawberry Pineapple Cooler. Use #NationalRumDay to post on social media. Remember always to drink responsibly and never to drink and drive

NATIONAL RUM DAY HISTORY

We were unable to identify the creator of National Rum Day.

RUM FAQ

Q. How many calories are in rum?

A. Depending on the brand, rum can contain between 70-110 calories per 1.5 fluid ounce shot.

Q. Is rum better served hot or cold?

A. Rum makes great hot and cold cocktails. Hot buttered rum is probably the first to come to mind. Others include Hot Toddy and rum-spiked apple cider. However, rum tops the ingredients list of many chilled and blended cocktails, too. Rum punch, rum and soda, and tea are common.

Q. Are there other rum-related holidays?

A. Absolutely! National Pina Colada Day and National Daiquiri Day are two.

Q. Does rum expire?

A. For the best flavor, an opened bottle of rum should be consumed within six months.

Q. Will an unopened bottle of rum improve with age?

A. Once bottled, spirits like rum do not improve with age. However, many spirits do undergo an aging process while still in the barrel. Distillers perfect this process over many years.