Today is August 14, 2021
NATIONAL CREAMSICLE DAY
National Creamsicle Day on August 14th celebrates the creamy citrus dessert on a stick. During the height of summer, what better way to enjoy refreshment than with a creamsicle!
“Creamsicle” is the brand name of an ice cream treat. It consists of vanilla ice cream on a Popsicle stick with an outer coating of sherbert. While many other flavors now exist, the original flavor was orange.
Today, recipes abound with creamsicle flavors. From beverages to desserts, the flavor has long been a favorite.
An 11-year-old Frank Epperson inspired the creation when he invented the original popsicle back in 1905. After mixing up a powdered soda, he left the beverage overnight with the stirring stick in it. Temperatures dropped unusually low that night and the next morning, Epperson found the liquid frozen on the stick. He dubbed the creation the Epsicle. Sometime later, he changed the name to Popsicle.
Several generations have enjoyed the fruity, frozen treats and they continue to do so!
HOW TO OBSERVE National Creamsicle Day
Pick up some creamsicles and share them with some friends. Try making a creamsicle-inspired recipe. We’ve provided a couple for you to make. Share your perfected recipes.
Three Ingredient Low-Fat Creamsicle Cake
Orange Creamsicle Cupcakes
Be sure to share using #NationalCreamsicleDay to post on social media.
NATIONAL CREAMSICLE DAY HISTORY
We have been unable to find the origins of this holiday.
Creamsicle FAQ
Q. How many calories are in a Creamsicle?
A. 100 calories.
Q. Are there different sizes of Creamsicle?
A. Yes. They also come in sugar-free.
Q. Can I make a Creamsicle at home?
A. Yes. We found several recipes online. One you might try is
this one from https://www.asweetpeachef.com/orange-creamsicle-recipe/
- 2 naval oranges, plus zest
- 1 13.5 oz. can full fat coconut milk (not refrigerated), divided
- 2 tbsp raw honey, divided
-
-
Before slicing the oranges, zest one teaspoon of orange zest off the peel.
-
Slice the oranges into wedges and remove the peel and any seeds.
-
Add the orange wedges into a blender, along with half of the raw honey, full fat coconut milk (reserving 1/3 of a cup), and the orange zest.
-
-
Blend this together until fully pureed – you don’t want any chunks so really make sure it’s smooth.
-
Pour the orange cream mixture into the popsicle mold – make sure only to fill them about 2/3 of the way up in order to leave space for the cream mixture (see instructions below).
-
Place the popsicle mold into the freezer and freeze for about an hour, until it’s solid enough to hold a popsicle in place without falling over, but not yet frozen.
-
While the mold is in the freezer, combine the remaining 1/3 cup of the coconut milk with the remaining honey and mix until smooth (you may need to use a whisk).
-
After an hour, carefully add the popsicle sticks into the center of the popsicles and then carefully pour the sweetened cream mixture to fill the popsicle to the top.
-
Place back in the freezer and freeze until solid, at least 4-5 hours.
The 2020 Census Bureau results
The Mississippi population has reached 2,961,279 residents. It is 6,018 less people during 2010. When it comes to growing our... read more