Today is Aug. 30, 2021

First African-American in Space

August 30, 1983

Lt. Col. Guion Bluford, Jr. aboard the space shuttle Challenger.

Bluford was also the first black American astronaut (1982) and was inducted into the International Space Hall of Fame (1997) and into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame (2010).

Late Show with David Letterman August 30, 1993 The Late Show with David Letterman debuts on CBS. Many thought that David Letterman would take over for Johnny Carson when he retired in 1992. However, NBC gave Carson’s job to Jay Leno and Letterman moved from NBC to CBS, changing the name of the show from Late Night with David Letterman to Late Show with David Letterman. The show ran until 2015.

NATIONAL BEACH DAY

National Beach Day on August 30th celebrates all the sandy beaches across the nation. It also provides an opportunity to help keep those relaxing places clean, so we can continue to enjoy them long into the future.

Whether we spend time on beaches oceanside, at a lake or river, they provide recreation all summer long. Swimming, water sports, and sunbathing are just a few of the relaxing things that come to mind. We also enjoy playing Frisbee, volleyball and long walks. Floating along in the surf on a hot summer day with friends creates summer memories we remember for years to come.

Sometimes, just packing a few icy beverages and a good book is enough to make a beach day perfect. However, we are responsible for caring for the beach, too. Not only should we pack out what we pack in, but it’s necessary to follow the beach rules, also. Safety and fun go hand in hand.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalBeachDay

When it comes to swimming at the beach, the American Red Cross provides excellent tips.

1. Swim with a lifeguard present and only in designated areas.

2. Go with a buddy. Never swim alone.

3. Watch for currents, moving water, and riptides. These occur in oceans, lakes, and rivers.

4. Swim within your depth. Don’t swim longer than you are physically capable of doing.

5. Take swimming lessons.

6. Learn CPR.

Organize a group to clean up your favorite beach. Since it’s near the end of the season, your beach will appreciate it. Find out what the facility needs. Take up donations for supplies to keep the beach even cleaner next year. Donate garbage and recycling cans for your beach. Attend a seminar on water pollution and how to prevent it.

Share pictures of your favorite beach while enjoying the last days of summer!

NATIONAL BEACH DAY HISTORY

In 1929, the Knights of Columbus out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin launched a National Beach Day as part of their convention plans. However, it never took root.

Then in 2014, Colleen Paige, pet and family lifestyle expert, created National Beach Day to celebrate beaches and the importance of keeping them clean.

NATIONAL GRIEF AWARENESS DAY

On August 30, National Grief Awareness Day recognizes the time it takes to heal from loss doesn’t have a prescribed course and is a reminder closure comes in many forms. When a loved one dies, the void they leave affects everyone differently.

Throughout the day, take stock of those in your life who have been affected by a form of loss. The death of a loved one, a close friend or enduring an extreme change in their lifestyle can trigger grief. When we lose the stability of shelter, a job or a routine we have known for years, we suffer a type of loss that requires closure. Some adjust to these changes easily, and others take time to become familiar with new routines.

Offer to listen to a friend or ask them to join you for a coffee or tea. Send a message letting them know they are never far from your mind. Then, set a date for another visit. If you find you are suffering from grief, know that it’s natural. You’re not alone, and it’s okay to ask for help if you feel your grief is overwhelming.

HOW TO OBSERVE #GriefAwarenessDay

Look for signs of grief in yourself and your loved ones. Self-care is vital after and during a loss. There’s no shame in seeking assistance with grief if the pain becomes overwhelming.

Visit www.change.org to find out more, sign the petition

NATIONAL GRIEF AWARENESS DAY HISTORY

Angie Cartwright founded National Grief Awareness Day in 2014. Familiar with loss, Cartwright too became lost in grief. She has become dedicated to bringing support to those who have suffered like her and enlightening others to the realities of bereavement.