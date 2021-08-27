Today is Aug. 27, 2021

Stevie Ray Vaughan Killed in Helicopter Crash

August 27, 1990

Stevie Ray Vaughan and members of Eric Clapton‘s road crew are killed in a helicopter crash. They had just played at a concert with Clapton at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Wisconsin. The helicopter took off headed for Chicago when it crashed into a ski resort. Everyone on board was killed, which included Vaughan, pilot Jeff Brown, agent Bobby Brooks, bodyguard Nigel Browne, and tour manager Colin Smythe. It was foggy at the time of the flight and while the pilot was qualified to fly by instruments in an airplane, he was not qualified in a helicopter.

The day before the crash, Vaughan told his band members about a nightmare that he had in which he was at his own funeral and saw thousands of mourners.

Krakatoa Eruption

August 27, 1883

The Indonesian volcanic island explodes with a force equivalent to 26 H-bombs, discharging 5 cubic miles of volcanic matter. The ensuing eruptions and tsunamis killed over 36,000 people. Over 70% of the island and its surrounding archipelago were destroyed as it collapsed into a caldera. The explosions could be heard from 3,000 miles away. This was one of the deadliest and most destructive volcanic events in recorded history.

From (https://www.thisdaytrivia.com/trivia/august-27)

NATIONAL POTS DE CREME DAY

On August 27th, National Pots De Creme Day sets the table with a delicious custard dessert. Collect your ramekins, because this day gives you another excuse to use them!

Recipes for this delightful French dessert date back to the 17th century. Its name means “pot of custard” or “pot of creme” which also refers to the baking dish. While a pots de creme traditionally bakes in small pots with lids, they may also be baked in other small porcelain dishes. On the spectrum of custards, pots de creme is a loose custard. It should not set when baking completes.

Stressed spells desserts backward.

Recipes vary, however, the basic ingredients in pot de creme remains the same. Count on needing eggs, egg yolks, cream or milk and either chocolate or vanilla for flavor. The mixture is baked in the porcelain cups at a low temperature. A water bath helps the custard bake evenly.

While chocolate and vanilla are common flavors, don’t hesitate to explore other flavorings. For example, espresso or zesty orange maybe the creamy and decadent touch you’re seeking. Fresh berries and whipped cream add a custom touch. Depending on your choice of flavorings, adding chocolate shavings, mint leaves or a dusting of powdered sugar demonstrates a subtle elegance. How about a drizzle of homemade fruit syrup? Do we have you thinking #CelebrateEveryDay with pots de creme?

Recipe from https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/chocolate-pots-de-creme-recipe-1972992

Ingredients Deselect All 9 ounces high-quality semisweet chocolate, chopped 1 1/2 cups whole milk 1 1/2 cups heavy cream 6 large egg yolks 5 tablespoons granulated sugar (add an extra tablespoon if using bitter chocolate) 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar