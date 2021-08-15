Today is Aug. 15, 2021

NATIONAL LEATHERCRAFT DAY

National Leathercraft Day on August 15th honors the rich heritage, artistry, and skill of leathercrafting.

The versatility of leather has proven to be artistic and utilitarian since ancient times. In the hands of a skilled craftsperson, leather can be transformed into many items. From hard-working saddles and stylish boots to supple clothing or beautiful artwork, the options are endless. Perfected over time, specialty techniques and designs give mankind a durable material. And today, leather continues to be as fashionable as ever.

The day recognizes the dedication and creativity of leather workers. Passionately, their inspiration comes alive through their designs and time-honored traditions. When a leatherworker designs a piece, expect outstanding quality and skill.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalLeathercraftDay

Take a leathercrafting class to create your own cherished pieces that will become family heirlooms. Appreciate the leatherwork around you from luxurious upholstery to classic clothing, taking note of the finest details. Admire the stitching and the smoothly burnished edges, too. Find the piece you’ve been seeking. Wear the durable, superb quality of leather.

Share your preferred leather styles and stitches. Do you have a favorite leather piece? Use #NationalLeathercraftDay to share on social media.

NATIONAL LEATHERCRAFT DAY HISTORY

Tandy Leather created National Leathercraft Day on August 15, 2018, to recognize the art of leathercrafting and to encourage everyone to become interested in the craft.

The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National Leathercraft Day to be observed on August 15th, annually.

About Tandy Leather

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1919, Tandy has become synonymous with leather and leather crafting. A century later, the company, sitting headquartered in Fort Worth, lives by its mission statement “to teach and inspire the art of leather crafting one person, one class, one neighborhood, one community at a time.”

NATIONAL LEMON MERINGUE PIE DAY

National Lemon Meringue Pie Day on August 15th gives pie lovers and lemon lovers a chance to celebrate. Tart lemon curd and delicate meringue sing together in this deliciously bright pie.

When making a lemon meringue pie, the crust is usually made with shortbread pastry. The filling for the pie is lemon curd. Of course, the topping is a fluffy and crisp meringue.

Whip egg whites to stiff peaks to make a meringue. Add sugar to make it sweet. Meringues are baked in a slow oven so when they’re finished, they come out crisp and golden.

“When life throws you lemons, make lemon meringue pie!”

Since meringue is versatile, it can be baked into individual servings with fruit fillings. Pastry chefs also like to make meringue cookies, too. By adding cocoa, coffee or any number of flavorings, the light, airy cookies melt in your mouth. The same applies to meringue pies.

The meringue was perfected in the 17th century. Meanwhile, lemon meringue pie as we know it today was developed in the 19th century.

HOW TO OBSERVE #LemonMeringuePieDay

As the first pie day in August, be sure to get in on this celebration! Whether you make a pie yourself or go out for a pie, invite someone to join you. Pie is so much better when there is someone to share it with you. Have a cup of tea or coffee with it and some good conversation. Try this Lemon Meringue Pie recipe. Be sure to share your favorite recipes with us and use #LemonMeringuePieDay to post on social media.