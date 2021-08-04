Students Recognized for Accomplishments during Awards Ceremonies
University of Southern Mississippi (USM) students were honored recently for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during annual special recognition ceremonies held recently on the Hattiesburg campus.
Students honored and categories of recognition/awards include the following:
Best Citizen Award
Whitley Howell, Summit, Mississippi
Michael Williams, Tupelo, Mississippi
Leave It Better Than You Found It Award
Rebecca Reed, New Orleans, Louisiana
Phi Kappa Silver Bowl Award
Landry Smith, Laurel, Mississippi
Judge R.J. Bishop Mississippian Award
Michael Williams, Tupelo, Mississippi
Hall of Fame
Sumar Beauti, Hattiesburg
Brett Benigno, Laurel, Mississippi
Julia Bishop, Hattiesburg
Tierra Cooper, Laurel, Mississippi
Toni Crisler, Terry, Mississippi
Jourdan Green, Hattiesburg
Mallory Ivy, Florence, Mississippi
Reid Morris, Jackson, Louisiana
Selma Newbill, Carriere, Mississippi
Rachel Shoemaker, Taylorsville, Mississippi
Landry Smith, Laurel, Mississippi
New Student Government Association (SGA) officers for 2021-2022 were also sworn in during these ceremonies. They included Lucas Williams, President; Jayce Lynn Pearsey, Gulf Park Campus President; Cynthia Myles, Senior Vice President; Patterson White, Senior Vice President Judicial Affairs; Maritza Diaz Castilla, Vice President for Finance and Administration; Ashley Lankford, Vice President for Communications; Olivia Williams, Chief of Staff.
Outgoing SGA officers honored for their service during the past year included Rachel Shoemaker, President; Hannah McDuffie, Gulf Park Campus President; Olivia LeBlanc, Senior Vice President; Kelsi Ford, Vice President of Judicial Affairs; Mallory Ivy, Vice President of Finance and Administration; Lucas Williams, Vice President of Communications; Kyle Martin, Chief of Staff.
