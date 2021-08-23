SOC: Mississippi State Trio Earns Summer All-Conference Honors

STARKVILLE – A trio of Mississippi State soccer players was recognized by their respective summer leagues over the weekend, taking home all-conference honors.

Monigo Karnley was named the United Women’s Soccer Southeast Conference Offensive Player of the Year along with earning a spot on the All-Southeast Conference team. Gwen Mummert and Maddy Anderson earned all-conference honors in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

Both leagues boasted multiple Division I student-athletes with representation from SEC.

“The awards that the girls received, we’re really proud of them,” head coach James Armstrong said. “They represented Mississippi State soccer in a great way over the summer months. It’s a great opportunity for them to play meaningful games and get good coaching. It was a really pleasing time for a lot of our players to go and play this summer and come back fitter and sharper.”

Karnley played just four matches for Pensacola FC alongside teammate Niah Johnson, but she made quite the impact. The senior scored four goals and added an assist to earn her Player of the Year honor. Pensacola went 5-0, while outscoring opponents 21-1.

Mummert tallied eight points while playing in the back line for Rochester United FC in the WPSL’s Northern Conference. She scored twice and picked up four assists over the summer. Both of her goals came in a 2-2 draw against Mankato United.

Anderson played with AHFC Royals in the Southern Division of the WPSL’s Red River Conference. Her team won the conference championship with a pair of shutout victories against Tulsa Soccer Club. Royals allowed just one goal all summer while going 8-0 with a plus-40 goal differential.

