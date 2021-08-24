Sidney Duane Graf

August 13, 2021

Sidney Duane Graf of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Friday August 13, 2021, at the age of 64.

Sidney was a long-time resident of Picayune. He enjoyed fishing and loved the New Orleans Saints and Ole Miss Football. He will be greatly missed by his family.

He is survived by his siblings: Douglas Graf, Darrell Graf (Debbie), and Daphine Newman (David); nephew and nieces: David Newman Jr., (Jacqueline and daughter Annie), Melissa N. Prieur (Shelby), Shannon Morrison, Dawn Kuchler; childhood friend, Joe Philipella and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney E. Graf and Betty Jean Graf.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. All friends and family are welcome, including the employees from Popeye’s of Picayune.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.