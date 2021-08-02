Shuckers See Chance Slip Away Late in 11-2 Defeat

In the finale of their seven-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits (42-34), the Biloxi Shuckers (29-49) were within striking distance until the ninth inning in an 11-2 defeat on Sunday evening at MGM Park.

Montgomery used a home run to take the lead in the first for a second consecutive contest. Batting with one out, Jonathan Aranda hit a solo home run to left, his seventh of the year, to give Montgomery a 1-0 lead.

RHP Carlos Luna (L,1-1) retired nine of the next 11 batters he faced before surrendering a solo home run to Joey Roach, his second of the year, putting the Biscuits up 2-0. Luna finished his outing by sitting down the final eight batters in a row, allowing just two runs on four hits and not walking a batter over six frames.

In his first game back in the lineup since Tuesday, Garrett Mitchell provided a spark for the Shuckers’ offense, blasting a 433-foot home run to right field, pulling Biloxi within a run. It was the lone run allowed by RHP Jayden Murray (W, 1-1) over five innings.

The game tipped in the Biscuits favor in the top of the seventh. RHP Matt Hardy entered and struck out the first batter he faced before walking a batter, bringing up Jim Haley. The Biscuits’ shortstop hit a ball to second, but it was bobbled, eliminating the possibility of an inning-ending double play. Moises Gomez singled to right in the next at bat, driving in a run to make it 3-1 Montgomery. A double from Seaver Whalen plated another run, pushing the Biscuits to a 4-1 lead.

In the home half of the seventh, Alexander Palma launched a solo home run to left field, his eighth of the year. The Shuckers were able to put a runner on base in the bottom of the eighth inning, bringing the tying run to the plate, but RHP Tanner Dodson (H, 1) induced a pair of outs to strand the runner. Montgomery would put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth inning with a seven-run frame.

After an off day on Monday, the Shuckers continue their 12-day home stand with a six-games series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, beginning on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. Biloxi is scheduled to send RHP Lucas Erceg (0-3, 6.66) to the mound against Wahoos' RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-0, 0.00).

