Senior Center Board issues statement about COVID cases, closure

The following is a release from the president of the Senior Center of South Pearl River County’ Board.

The Senior Center of South Pearl River County is closed until further notice due to the positive test results of seven individuals to the Covid-19 virus, all who tested positive within the last two weeks.

This news comes in contrast to the recent increase in activities and patronage at the Center, including the replacement of the roof, demolition of dead and dying trees, and the repainting of the interior.

Enrolled participants can still pick up food allotments on Mondays, but no one will be allowed into the building until the Senior Center’s Board of Directors has determined a course of action.

It is the stated mission of the Senior Center to provide a safe, comfortable, and attractive environment to which seniors can come and participate in activities designed to enhance their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. For the Senior Center to accomplish that mission in the presence of the Covid-19 virus and its variants, its Board recommends that its participants, staff, contractors, and visitors be vaccinated as soon as possible against this virus in order to hasten its reopening and to avoid future closures of the Center.

Mike Fitzwilliam

President