School closures update

Pearl River Central schools will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Picayune School District will be closed Tuesday.

Poplarville School District will be closed Tuesday.

WCU

* William Carey University’s Hattiesburg and Tradition campuses will be open Tuesday, Aug. 31. Classes will meet on their normal schedules, and offices will be open.

* WCU’s Baton Rouge campus will remain closed until further notice. Classes will switch to virtual format as conditions permit.

PRCC

Due to extensive campus cleanup efforts as a result of Hurricane Ida’s impact, all of Pearl River Community College’s locations will remain closed on Tuesday. PRCC will resume normal operations at 8 a.m. Wednesday. All on-campus face-to-face classes will continue in a virtual format Tuesday, while online classes will continue as scheduled. Residence halls will open at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Please continue to monitor all PRCC social media and email accounts for further updates as needed.

To receive future alerts, sign up for PRCC’s emergency messaging system, LYNX, through Riverguide