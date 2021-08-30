School closures update
Pearl River Central schools will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Picayune School District will be closed Tuesday.
Poplarville School District will be closed Tuesday.
WCU
* William Carey University’s Hattiesburg and Tradition campuses will be open Tuesday, Aug. 31. Classes will meet on their normal schedules, and offices will be open.
* WCU’s Baton Rouge campus will remain closed until further notice. Classes will switch to virtual format as conditions permit.
PRCC
Due to extensive campus cleanup efforts as a result of Hurricane Ida’s impact, all of Pearl River Community College’s locations will remain closed on Tuesday. PRCC will resume normal operations at 8 a.m. Wednesday. All on-campus face-to-face classes will continue in a virtual format Tuesday, while online classes will continue as scheduled. Residence halls will open at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Please continue to monitor all PRCC social media and email accounts for further updates as needed.
To receive future alerts, sign up for PRCC’s emergency messaging system, LYNX, through Riverguide
